Open Menu

Four More POs Arrested From Saudi Arabia, UAE

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Four more POs arrested from Saudi Arabia, UAE

On the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the police teams across the province, including Lahore, are conducting crackdown against dangerous fugitives and proclaimed offenders, wanted for serious crimes, in continuation of which four more proclaimed offenders (POs) from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) On the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the police teams across the province, including Lahore, are conducting crackdown against dangerous fugitives and proclaimed offenders, wanted for serious crimes, in continuation of which four more proclaimed offenders (POs) from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been arrested.

A category proclaimed offender Amanat Ali wanted in case of murder got arrested from Saudi Arabia, whereas Masood Hussain from the United Arab Emirates. Muhammad Salim, wanted proclaimed offender in robbery case, and Muhammad Umar Shahzad wanted in other crimes arrested and extradited from UAE. All four accused had fled abroad after committing the crimes and wanted by Sargodha, Jehlum, Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh Police respectively.

Punjab Police issued red notices with the help of Interpol and continued follow-up for the arrests. The four proclaimed offenders were finally arrested and brought to Pakistan, handed over to the police of the respective districts for further action.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the police teams for arresting the dangerous proclaimed offenders in the A category from abroad and said that the legal procedures should be completed as soon as possible and the criminals should be punished. He further said that the crackdown against dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in cases of murder, robbery and kidnapping should be accelerated, and RPOs, DPOs should monitor the crackdown to arrest dangerous culprits.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that regular information sharing should be ensured with FIA, Interpol and other departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Murder Police Kidnapping Punjab UAE Robbery Sargodha Bahawalpur Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Toba Tek Singh Amanat Ali Federal Investigation Agency Criminals All From

Recent Stories

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on ..

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on Oct 6

12 seconds ago
 App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services ..

App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services in merged districts

14 seconds ago
 HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

15 seconds ago
 Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping you ..

Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping young minds

21 seconds ago
 Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mi ..

Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mix to 1% by 2026, similar moves ..

17 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in GCC’s first-ev ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in GCC’s first-ever UFI Expert Day in Bahrain

17 minutes ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $13 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.03 billion

4 minutes ago
 EWEC, Masdar sign landmark purchase agreement for ..

32 minutes ago
 DC orders daily operations to control prices, encr ..

DC orders daily operations to control prices, encroachment, begging

35 minutes ago
 Women University Multan (WUM) marks Salam Teachers ..

Women University Multan (WUM) marks Salam Teachers' Day

35 minutes ago
 Teacher is architect of nation: President IIUI

Teacher is architect of nation: President IIUI

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to capitalize on opportunities amid ..

Pakistan needs to capitalize on opportunities amid crisis due to evolving global ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan