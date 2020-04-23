Four more recovered from coronavirus infection in Hangu

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Acting Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mahsud said Thursday that four more patients had recovered form coronavirus infection, which had increased total number of recovered persons to 10 in the district.

He said a total of nine patients were tested, out of which four tested negative, one negative and four tests' result were inconclusive.

He said that those patients whose tests' result were inconclusive, would be put to test again to determine their clear health position.

He said those who recovered from disease included M Farooq, Fazal Amin, Wasim Khan and Qazi Asif.