UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Recovered From Coronavirus Infection In Hangu

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Four more recovered from coronavirus infection in Hangu

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Acting Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mahsud said Thursday that four more patients had recovered form coronavirus infection, which had increased total number of recovered persons to 10 in the district.

He said a total of nine patients were tested, out of which four tested negative, one negative and four tests' result were inconclusive.

He said that those patients whose tests' result were inconclusive, would be put to test again to determine their clear health position.

He said those who recovered from disease included M Farooq, Fazal Amin, Wasim Khan and Qazi Asif.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launches If ..

31 minutes ago

ADP announces measures to provide relief to busine ..

46 minutes ago

OIC holds ministerial meeting to scale up joint ef ..

1 hour ago

UN Secretary-General extends his warmest wishes as ..

2 hours ago

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

3 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.