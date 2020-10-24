UrduPoint.com
Four More Saholat Bazaars To Be Set Up In District:DC

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

Four more Saholat Bazaars to be set up in district:DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that four more Saholat Bazaars would be set up in district to ensure maximum relief for masses.

During his visit of different Saholat Bazaars alongwith District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem here on Saturday,the Deputy commissioner said that Saholat Bazaars have been set up at all districts to provide commodities to citizens on subsidized rates.

He said that government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to masses and Saholat Bazaars were also a part of this vision. He directed officers concerned to ensure best quality commodities at Saholat Bazaars.

Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that district administration would set up four more Saholat Bazaars at Bora Chowk, Kacha Khue, Sara-e-Sadhu and Thatha Sadiqabad.

He also checked rates and quality of the commodities.

