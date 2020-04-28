Four more test positive for corona in Chitral, number of patients increases16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus in Chitral, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients to 16 in the district, Dr. Nisarullah, Public Health Coordinator confirmed here on Tuesday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : Four more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus in Chitral, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients to 16 in the district, Dr. Nisarullah, Public Health Coordinator confirmed here on Tuesday.

The daily increase in number of patients was matter of great concern and certainly with the passage of everyday number of corona patients were increasing, Dr, Nisarullah said.

He said that Sanaullah, son of Sadiqullah, 22, of Upper Chitral District, a resident of Charon, a popular town near Bonni, came from Peshawar on April 20 to receive a government degree. He was placed in the quarantine center of the College for Women, Bonnie. He was tested positive and was shifted to the isolation ward.

According to the spokesperson of the health department, Hijrat Begum, wife of Moinullah, 38, from Lower Chitral, a resident of Domil, near Pak-Afghan border area, also came from Peshawar. She was kept in the quarantine center of Darosh and tested positive.

Upon arrival, she was shifted to the hospital's isolation ward.

The third person Muslim Shah, son of Ajaib Shah, resident of Gahtak, Dinin, aged 64, who came from Khushab district of Punjab, was also kept in the quarantine of Chitral Degree College. He had come to Chitral from the Punjab and was also kept in the quarantine center at the Government Commerce College hostel. He also tested positive, bringing the number of coronavirus patients in Chitral to 16 including two women.

The District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Chitral had only facility of three ventilators and area people urged the government to send the necessary equipment and missionaries to the hospitals of Chitral along with the staff for prevention and treatment of Coronavirus on an emergency basis.

When contacted a patient in the Commerce College quarantine center, he informed that there were only four washrooms for 43 to 53 patients that also lead to infection of all the patients from each others, which need to be addressed.