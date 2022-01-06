UrduPoint.com

Four More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Four people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 940 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 58 while 25,953 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 17 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 4 at DHQ Hospital and 2 at General Hospital. He further said that 26 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

