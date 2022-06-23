UrduPoint.com

Four More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 119 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 60 while 28,427 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, one patient was under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 59 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

