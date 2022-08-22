UrduPoint.com

Four More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 577 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 134 while 29,061 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 6 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 128 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Believes Inspections Under New START Should Res ..

US Believes Inspections Under New START Should Resume - Envoy to UN

2 minutes ago
 39 criminals held, contraband seized

39 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 CDNS regretted inconvenience caused to its custome ..

CDNS regretted inconvenience caused to its customers due to firewall failure

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council grieved over Nayyara Noor's demise

Arts Council grieved over Nayyara Noor's demise

5 minutes ago
 Young Adults in US Using Marijuana, Hallucinogens ..

Young Adults in US Using Marijuana, Hallucinogens at Historic Levels - Universit ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian Orbital Station Can Be Eternal, It Must Ha ..

Russian Orbital Station Can Be Eternal, It Must Have International Participation ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.