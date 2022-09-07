Four more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Four more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,617.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the infected cases included 43,998 from Rawalpindi and 3,619 from other districts.

Among the new cases, two of each arrived from Potohar town and Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

"Presently, 41 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,004,688 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,504 samples were collected, out of which 1,500 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.27 per cent.