UrduPoint.com

Four More Test Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Four more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

Four more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,617

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Four more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,617.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the infected cases included 43,998 from Rawalpindi and 3,619 from other districts.

Among the new cases, two of each arrived from Potohar town and Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

"Presently, 41 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,004,688 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,504 samples were collected, out of which 1,500 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.27 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief ..

OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief Villages across Pakistan in C ..

2 minutes ago
 Living nations never forget their martyrs: Langu

Living nations never forget their martyrs: Langu

22 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report from Islamabad a ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report from Islamabad admin on PTI's plea

25 seconds ago
 Japan Vows to Take Action If Yen Keeps Falling

Japan Vows to Take Action If Yen Keeps Falling

27 seconds ago
 Justin Bieber takes break from world tour due to h ..

Justin Bieber takes break from world tour due to health issues

23 minutes ago
 Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per mau ..

Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per maund

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.