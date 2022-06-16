UrduPoint.com

Four More Tested Corona Positive In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Four new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,510 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Four new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,510 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 15,23164 people were screened for the virus, out of which four more were reported positive.

As many as 35,128 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

