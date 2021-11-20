UrduPoint.com

Four More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 10:03 PM

Four more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

As many as four people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as four people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 480 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 129 while 25,788 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 41 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 10 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital. He further said that 55 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Goes on European Tour to Dis ..

Polish Prime Minister Goes on European Tour to Discuss 'Threat From East' - Spok ..

2 minutes ago
 About 35,000 People Rally Against COVID-19 Restric ..

About 35,000 People Rally Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna - Police

2 minutes ago
 Over 4.4m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 4.4m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 40 criminals held, contraband seized

40 criminals held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago
 Indian farmers say fight for rights not over

Indian farmers say fight for rights not over

3 minutes ago
 Polish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Th ..

Polish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.