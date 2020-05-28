Four more tested positive for coronavirus in AJK, tally reaches to 223

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Azad Jammu Kashmir, with four new cases during last 24 hours rose to 223 on Thursday, said AJK Health Services authorities

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Azad Jammu Kashmir, with four new cases during last 24 hours rose to 223 on Thursday, said AJK Health Services authorities.

At the same time, the blood samples of new 237 suspects were tested across the state. In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK, the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of four new cases in AJK. All the four new registered cases belonged to Muzaffarabad district.

A total of five coronavirus patients had lost their lives in AJK so far out of which four were from Muzaffarabad and one from Mirpur district.

As many as 5738 tests for coronavirus in AJK were conducted and results of 5676 had been received so far out of which 223 were positive cases.

Out of the total of 223 coronavirus positive cases, 99 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities in various parts of the state.

A total of 119 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the state.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medical teams were engaged in conducting the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points of AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point, Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah.