UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In AJK, Tally Reaches To 223

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:35 PM

Four more tested positive for coronavirus in AJK, tally reaches to 223

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Azad Jammu Kashmir, with four new cases during last 24 hours rose to 223 on Thursday, said AJK Health Services authorities

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Azad Jammu Kashmir, with four new cases during last 24 hours rose to 223 on Thursday, said AJK Health Services authorities.

At the same time, the blood samples of new 237 suspects were tested across the state. In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK, the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of four new cases in AJK. All the four new registered cases belonged to Muzaffarabad district.

A total of five coronavirus patients had lost their lives in AJK so far out of which four were from Muzaffarabad and one from Mirpur district.

As many as 5738 tests for coronavirus in AJK were conducted and results of 5676 had been received so far out of which 223 were positive cases.

Out of the total of 223 coronavirus positive cases, 99 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities in various parts of the state.

A total of 119 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the state.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medical teams were engaged in conducting the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points of AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point, Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah.

Related Topics

Mobile Jammu Same Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopens driving schools, licencing ..

22 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince discusses oil markets stability ..

22 minutes ago

RTA offers 300 distinctive 4 and 5-digit number pl ..

22 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam power generation reaches to 1991 MW

1 minute ago

Plane crash victims: Chief Minister Sindh visits K ..

1 minute ago

Russia Condemns US Decision to Cancel Waivers to I ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.