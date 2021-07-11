UrduPoint.com
Four More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:10 PM

Four more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as four people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 831 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in the city were reduced to 137 while 20,465 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 30 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 8 at DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 84 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

