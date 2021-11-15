Four more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as four people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 1,646 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in the city were recorded 142 while 25,752 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 38 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 13 at DHQ Hospital and seven at General Hospital.

He further said that 69 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

