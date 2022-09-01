UrduPoint.com

Four More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

September 01, 2022

Four more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 4 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 212 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 93 while 29,179 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 5 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 88 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

