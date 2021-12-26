Four more tested positive for Covid-19 in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Four more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with one of each belonging to Rawalpindi Cantonment, Attock, AJK and Islamabad.

According to the new data issued by the District Corona Management centre on Sunday,16 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including nine in the Institute of Urology, four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and three in Fauji Foundation.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, five stable and nine on oxygen support. The report added that during the last 24 hours, 980 samples were collected, out of which 976 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.41 per cent.

In addition, the report said that as many as 4,308,338 people, including 44,545 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the vaccination drive started on March 10, it informed.