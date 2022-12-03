UrduPoint.com

Four More Tested Positive For Dengue Virus In Rwp

Published December 03, 2022

Four more tested positive for dengue virus in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Four more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,753, District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood told here Saturday. He said that 11 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including six to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), four to the District Headquarters Hospital, and one to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, eight were confirmed cases, with six belonging to Rawalpindi.

In collaboration with allied departments, the health officer added that the district administration had registered four FIRs, sealed one premise, issued Challans to 15, notices to 546, and a fine of Rs 377,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from November 26 to date.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 19,894 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at eight homes. Similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 6,817 spots and detected larvae at two places.

