Four More Tested Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Published June 15, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Four more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,667.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Wednesday, the total infected cases included 43,159 from Rawalpindi and 3,508 from other districts. Among the new cases, two arrived from Taxila and one from the Rawal town and Potohar town area. "Presently, 27 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.

The report further said that 6,886,341 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,094 samples were collected, out of which 1,090 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.36 per cent.

