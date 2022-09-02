UrduPoint.com

Four More Tested Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Published September 02, 2022

Four more tested positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

Four more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,588

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Four more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,588.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 43,975 from Rawalpindi and 3,613 from other districts.

Among the new cases, three arrived from Kallar Syeda and one from Potohar town. "Presently, 52 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,004,248 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,522 samples were collected, out of which 1,518 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.26 per cent.

