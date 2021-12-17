UrduPoint.com

Four More Tested Positive Of Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Four more tested positive of deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Four more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with two belonging to tehsil Taxila, while one of each case has arrived from Potohar town and Rawal town.

According to the new data issued by the District Corona Management centre on Friday,20 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including 12 in the Institute of Urology and four in Fauji Foundation and Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, two stable and 11 on oxygen support.

The report added that during the last 24 hours, 1,334 samples were collected, out of which 1,330 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent. As many as 4,072,298 people, including 44,469 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district, it informed.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Taxila From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Japan to Shorten COVID-19 Booster Shot Interval to ..

Japan to Shorten COVID-19 Booster Shot Interval to 7 Months for Seniors - Prime ..

16 seconds ago
 South Africa to Provide 2Mln Vaccine Shots for Low ..

South Africa to Provide 2Mln Vaccine Shots for Low Income African Countries - Pr ..

18 seconds ago
 Supplies via Nord Stream 2 Can Begin After Certifi ..

Supplies via Nord Stream 2 Can Begin After Certification Completed- German Energ ..

20 seconds ago
 Moscow Sees No Change in US, NATO Stance After For ..

Moscow Sees No Change in US, NATO Stance After Forwarding Security Proposals

4 minutes ago
 Price of potatoes, tomatoes, chicken, other food i ..

Price of potatoes, tomatoes, chicken, other food items go down

4 minutes ago
 UK reports record number of daily corona-virus cas ..

UK reports record number of daily corona-virus cases for 2nd day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.