Four more tested positive of deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Four more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with two belonging to tehsil Taxila, while one of each case has arrived from Potohar town and Rawal town.

According to the new data issued by the District Corona Management centre on Friday,20 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including 12 in the Institute of Urology and four in Fauji Foundation and Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, two stable and 11 on oxygen support.

The report added that during the last 24 hours, 1,334 samples were collected, out of which 1,330 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent. As many as 4,072,298 people, including 44,469 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district, it informed.