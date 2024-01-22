Four More Testified Statement In Cipher Case
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Former Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, former Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem, Assistant Commissioner Islamabad Awaid Irshad, and others testified their statements on Monday in the cipher case.
Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqaranain of the special court of Official secret Acts heard the cipher case against PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehamood Qureshi at Adaila jail.
As many as twenty-nine witnesses have recorded their official statements so far.
Sohail Mehmood stated in court that he retired from service in September 2022 and had not received the cipher copy until that date.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi raised an objection to the interference of prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi during the recording of witnesses.
The court clarified that the prosecution was not interfering but rather assisting in recording statements.
The hearing was adjourned until January 23 after recording the statements of witnesses.
