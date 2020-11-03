UrduPoint.com
Four More Youth Go Missing In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Four more youth go missing in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Four more youth have gone missing in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the past week, Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

The youth identified as Umar Mushtaq, Amir Ahmed, Shahnawaz Ahmad and Umar Ahmad are missing from the two districts.

The 11th class student, Umar Mushtaq, went missing in the last week of October and the family has filed a missing report in the Pampore Police station.

Pertinently, hundreds of youth have been, so far, martyred by Indian troops during clashes and in fake encounters.

More Stories From Pakistan

