Four motorbikes, cash robbed in broad daylight

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Police registered at least four cases of robbing motorbikes and cash worth thousands from Khan Garh and outskirts with locals protested for coping with increasing cases of street crimes surfacing across the district on Tuesday.

As per detail received from the police source, a motorbike owned by shoe store's owner, Ishaq Tariq was stolen from the main bazar here.

In second incident, the muggers looted the fish seller, Mukhtar Pappu the cash worth 80, 000 along with a motorbike from him.

Another motorbike was stolen outside of the mosque when the owner Zain had stopped to offer prayer in Khan Garh.

In the fourth incident of the kind, some identified number of robbers snatched the two-wheeler from son of the local politician Aamir Karamat in broad daylight.

Locals including Aamir, Shahzad Hassan, Mujahid, Arsalan and others held demonstrations against increasing incidents of street crimes, demanding the authorities concerned take immediate action to impede the crimes.