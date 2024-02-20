Open Menu

Four Motorcycle Lifters Arrested In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock

Attock Police on Tuesday arrested four motorcycle lifters during arid at two different areas and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Attock Police on Tuesday arrested four motorcycle lifters during arid at two different areas and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Attock Saddar Police arrested two motorcycle lifters identified as Nawazish and Asif while Fatehjang Police arrested two motorcycle lifters identified as Jameel and Saeed.

Police also recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Attock Saddar From

Recent Stories

Health Dept takes initiative for new license issua ..

Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores

5 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan

Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan

5 minutes ago
 SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of ..

SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper

5 minutes ago
 Greek farmers take protest to Athens

Greek farmers take protest to Athens

5 minutes ago
 ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote econom ..

ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote economic interests

5 minutes ago
 ECP declares victory for four more provincial asse ..

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

9 minutes ago
Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve eco ..

Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI presiden ..

9 minutes ago
 PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Deli ..

PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Delivery

9 minutes ago
 PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secr ..

PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secretaries' late attendance

9 minutes ago
 AJK Honors London Kashmiri Martyrs' 51st Anniversa ..

AJK Honors London Kashmiri Martyrs' 51st Anniversary

9 minutes ago
 Kashmir stands Millions of Light Years away from D ..

Kashmir stands Millions of Light Years away from Delhi

9 minutes ago
 PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt ..

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan