Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Attock Police on Tuesday arrested four motorcycle lifters during arid at two different areas and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Attock Saddar Police arrested two motorcycle lifters identified as Nawazish and Asif while Fatehjang Police arrested two motorcycle lifters identified as Jameel and Saeed.

Police also recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

