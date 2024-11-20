Open Menu

Four Motorcycle Snatchers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Four motorcycle snatchers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Organized Crime Unit Model Town arrested four motorcycle snatchers on Wednesday.

According to the police, the ringleader of the accused Muhammad Saqib Riaz alias Saqi Muhammad Munir alias Babu, Ali Nawaz and Ikram were arrested.

Hundreds of thousands of rupees in cash, dozens of motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons were recovered from the accused.

The accused turned out to be former record holders.

They were involved in dozens of motorcycle snatching incidents. The accused used to snatch bikes on gunpoint in a public street and then escaped.

The accused was arrested with the help of professional skills, public relations and modern technology.

