Four motorcycles recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Sahiwal police on Wednesday arrested four bike lifters and recovered motorcycles from their possession.

In line with special Directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the raiding team arrested four bike lifters including Azhar, Mazhar, Umair and Sajid and recovered four two-wheelers from them.

Further investigation was under way,said police.