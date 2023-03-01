UrduPoint.com

Four Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Four motorcycles recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Sahiwal police on Wednesday arrested four bike lifters and recovered motorcycles from their possession.

In line with special Directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the raiding team arrested four bike lifters including Azhar, Mazhar, Umair and Sajid and recovered four two-wheelers from them.

Further investigation was under way,said police.

Related Topics

Police Sahiwal From

Recent Stories

President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UA ..

President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UAE Media Council’, headed by ..

8 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

9 minutes ago
 Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for P ..

Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment

13 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

22 minutes ago
 DMCC’s first 2023 ‘Made For Trade Live’ even ..

DMCC’s first 2023 ‘Made For Trade Live’ event concludes in Barcelona

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives guests of Future of Knowled ..

Sharjah Ruler receives guests of Future of Knowledge and Education Forum

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.