Four mound unhealthy meat seized, disposed-off

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Livestock team have raided and seized four mound unhygienic meat from a butcher at Juwana Bangla area.

According to details, a butcher namely Nasir Jatial was selling impure meat in Juwana Bangla area.

On a tip-off, Livestock officials Dr Akhtar Hussain Khera and Rana Usman raided and seized about four mound unhygienic meat from him and later disposed-off. The butchers was also issued warning by the officials.

The citizens appealed high officials to take steps for establishment of slaughter house in the area so that people could get healthy animal meat.