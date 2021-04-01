Four mud houses, three goats burnt to ashes in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Three goats and four mud houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in a Subharo Shah in Tharparkar.

According to details all the belongings in the houses were burnt to ashes including 3 goats due to fire suddenly engulfed fire at Soomro Kamanbahar house in Tharparkar village Subharo Shah.

The villagers helped to control the fire and saved the others village mud houses from damage while the fire brigade vehicles as usual did not turn up on time.