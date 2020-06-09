UrduPoint.com
Four NAB Officials Test Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:28 PM

Four NAB officials test positive for COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Four officials of National Accountability Bureau(NAB) tested positive for COVID-19, said health department sources here on Tuesday.

They informed that the officials included an additional director, deputy director, an assistant director besides an assistant.

The infected staffers have isolated themselves at home after they were tested positive for the viral disease. they stated.

When approached, A spokesperson for NAB Multan confirmed that four officials have been infected with the virus.

He informed that Additional Director, Mian Waqar, Deputy Director, Adnan Aqiq, Assistan Directo, Rao Khaliq and Assistant, Babar Ali were tested positive for novel coronavirus.

