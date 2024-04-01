Four Nabbed For Decanting LPG
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) conducted raids and arrested four accused.
According to police spokesman, Taxila Police arrested three accused Shoaib, Dilawar and Ajmal Khan for operating illegal LPG agencies. Similarly, Dhamyal police held the accused Khalid.
Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.
He said police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.
Divisional SPs warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.
