Four nabbed in murder case

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Police have arrested four suspects wanted in a murder and attempted murder case registered at Kunjah Police Station.

According to the police spokesperson, a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Kunjah on May 28, 2024, had led to an exchange of fire, leaving one person dead and 11 others injured.

On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq, a special team led by DSP Saddar Circle Ghazi Asif Ali and SHO Inspector Syed Shiraz Haider carried out raids at different locations and apprehended the suspects.

The arrested were identified as Ihsanullah, son of Muhammad Shafi; Kamran, son of Muhammad Munir; Yasir, son of Muhammad Munir, residents of Kunjah; and Ahtisham, son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Gujranwala.Investigations are underway to arrest the remaining accused.