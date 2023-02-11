Four narcotics dealers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The capital city police on Saturday recovered three kilograms of hashish and arrested four Afghani narcotics dealers.

SHO Wajid Khan along with other policemen of Pishtakhara Police Station on a tip off, set up a blockade near the Ring Road toll plaza.

During that time, after stopping a suspicious motor vehicle and searching the secret compartments of the vehicle, three kilograms of hashish were recovered and the accused involved in a four-member group were arrested.

The vehicle used in drugs supply was also taken into custody.

A case has been registered against them and the investigation has been started.