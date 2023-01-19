UrduPoint.com

Four NCP Vehicles Captured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Customs Directorate captured four Non Customs Paid (NCP) luxury vehicles worth millions of rupees from Sher Shah Toll Plaza and Old Shujabad Road.

Officials in Collectorate of Customs, Multan Enforcement told on Thursday that following the directions of Customs Collector Muhammad Tahir, a team of officials led by Assistant Collector, Habib ur Rehman and comprising of inspectors Saboor Ahmed and Altaf Kareem confiscated four vehicles for having bogus documents during checking.

The officials told that the estimated cost of the vehicles was Rs 7.5 million which were shifted to Customs Warehouse.

Further investigation is underway, they concluded.

