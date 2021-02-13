Four netted for aerial firing at wedding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Rawat police here on Saturday apprehended four people for resorting to aerial firing and display of fireworks during a marriage ceremony.

A police party on a tip-off raided in Mankayala village area and arrested Muhammad Najeeb, Abdullah, Mansoor Ahmed and Saqib Iqbal and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession.

The police also registered separate cases against the accused.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad Police nabbed two accused namely Ahsan and Omer on the charges gas-refilling illegally.