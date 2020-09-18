UrduPoint.com
Four Netted For Careless Driving

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:09 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :City Police of Rawalpindi on Friday rounded up four accused over negligent and careless driving.

According to details from a police spokesman, Murree Police apprehended two accused namely Muhammad Nasir and Naqash Hussain and Jatli Police netted Jamshad Iqbal for driving motorbikes recklessly while Taxila Police held Rehmat Ullah for violating driving rules.

Police will continue their efforts to ensure a safe environment on city roads, he said and urged the public to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.

