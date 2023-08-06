Four netted for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Race Course police held Danish and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 Kalashnikov from Arham.

While, Dhamyal police nabbed Arslan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Following operation, Kahuta police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Kaleem.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action will be taken against those carrying illegal weapons.