UrduPoint.com

Four New Board Members Appointed In CDA

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Four new board members appointed in CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Government appointed four new Members to the board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), as CDA Chairman Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Usman Younis had opted for fresh faces in his team.

Following the approval of a summary by the Cabinet Division, separate notifications were issued by the Ministry of Interior regarding the appointment of four career officers, two of them from the Inland Revenue Service, as CDA Board Members.

Waseem Hayat Bajwa, a BPS-20 officer from Inland Revenue Service has been notified as Member Planning with immediate effect. He is considered a competent officer also served as Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority.

Afnan Alam Khan, a BPS-19 officer of Audit and Accounts Service has been appointed as Member Planning with immediate effect. Afnan Alam was already serving as Deputy Director of General Estate in CDA and also held charge of Director Land.

Naveed Ilahi, a BPS-20 officer of the Customs Service, was Member Estate and also held charge of Member Planning. In his capacity as DDG Estate and Director Land, he endeavoured to resolve the problems of affectees.

Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, another BPS-19 officer of the Inland Revenue Service has been posted as Financial Adviser/Member.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority From Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.