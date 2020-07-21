UrduPoint.com
Four New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Attock, Taking Tally To 550

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Attock, taking tally to 550

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The number of patients of COVID-19 surged to 550 in Attock as four new cases have surfaced on Tuesday, according to district health authorities.

District Focal person for COVID-19 Dr Asif Arbab Niazi informed that all four new patients belonged to Hazro.

Responding to a question, he said there were 153 active patients across the district.

He said the number of suspected cases had also been raised in the district to 3930 while screening of as many as 7511 persons have also carried out so far.

He said the results of as many as 246 suspected persons in the area were awaited.

Asif Arbab Niazi said that out of 550 positive patients as many as 147 were isolated at their homes while others were hospitalized. He said that so far 377 positive patients had recovered from the virus in the district.

