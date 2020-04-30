Four new cases take coronavirus toll to 68 in Dir Lower: DDHO

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer and focal person for coronavirus, Dr Irshad Ali on Thursday said with addition of four new cases, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Dir Lower district has reached 68.

Talking yo media he said during last 24 hours, four people including one from Lal Qilla and three health workers were tested positive for coronavirus.

Total number of suspected cases in the district, he said were 569 adding three people belonging to Samarbagh have recovered from the effects of coronavirus and now a total of 27 patients have made a full recovery from the virus.

There were 25 patients in isolation wards who were showing signs of recovery adding the total number of quarantined people in the district was 39.

He urged upon people to follow the code of conduct regarding social distance and avoid hand shaking and unnecessary visits of public places.