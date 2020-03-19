Four new corona cases confirmed; toll rises to 23 in KP: Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir Thursday said that overall count of coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached at 23 with four new confirmed cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir Thursday said that overall count of coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached at 23 with four new confirmed cases.

Talking to media here he said that new patients of corona belong to Bunner, Shabqadar, Mansehra and district Khyber, adding that until now two persons have died due to corona pandemic.

Ajmal Wazir said the provincial government has put in place several precautionary measures to minimize outbreak of corona virus. The Chief Minister is himself monitoring the measures and facilities being extended to corona patients, he added.

He said the only treatment of corona virus is to adopt precautionary measures for which the public have to cooperate and minimize their activities to avert the pandemic.