Four new Corona cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :KP on Thursday has reported only four positive COVID cases as ratio of this deadly disease was constantly dropping in the province.

According to updates shared by the Health Department, with four new cases, the number of total Corona cases has climbed to 219532 in the province.

However, the occurrence of few or single digit cases has brought the number of active cases to 344.

During the period of last over two years, virus has claimed 6324 lives in the province. But, no casualty has occurred in the province during the last two days. A total of 1272 tests were conducted in the province, out of which only four came positive for Corona.