UrduPoint.com

Four New Corona Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Four new corona cases reported in Rawalpindi

As many as four more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,472 in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as four more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,472 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Saturday, the total infected cases included 42,975 from Rawalpindi and 3,497 from other districts.

Among the new patients, one of each case had arrived from Rawal town, Potohar town, Taxila, and Gujranwala.

"Presently two confirmed patients are admitted to two city facilities, counting one of each in Fauji Foundation Hospital and Bilal Hospital," the report said.

In addition, the report informed that 59 were quarantined, including 56 at homes and three isolation.

The report further said that 6,617,923 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.19 percent during the last 24 hours while two patients were on double Oxygen support, it added.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Gujranwala Taxila March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Township Whites wins Col Fateh Sher Khan Memorial ..

Township Whites wins Col Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament

1 minute ago
 83 new Covid-19 cases reported across Punjab

83 new Covid-19 cases reported across Punjab

1 minute ago
 Moldova Hopes to Benefit From EU's Joint Gas Buyin ..

Moldova Hopes to Benefit From EU's Joint Gas Buying - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Says S-400 Handover to Uk ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Says S-400 Handover to Ukraine 'Not on the Agenda'

18 minutes ago
 PM lashes out at Nawaz Sharif in his address at Ka ..

PM lashes out at Nawaz Sharif in his address at Kamalia

29 minutes ago
 Shahbaz sent his sons and son in law abroad to sav ..

Shahbaz sent his sons and son in law abroad to save them from NAB cases : Prime ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>