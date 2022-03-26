Four new corona cases reported in Rawalpindi

As many as four more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,472 in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as four more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,472 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Saturday, the total infected cases included 42,975 from Rawalpindi and 3,497 from other districts.

Among the new patients, one of each case had arrived from Rawal town, Potohar town, Taxila, and Gujranwala.

"Presently two confirmed patients are admitted to two city facilities, counting one of each in Fauji Foundation Hospital and Bilal Hospital," the report said.

In addition, the report informed that 59 were quarantined, including 56 at homes and three isolation.

The report further said that 6,617,923 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.19 percent during the last 24 hours while two patients were on double Oxygen support, it added.