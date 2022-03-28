Four new corona cases reported in RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Four more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,479 in the district. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 42,982 from Rawalpindi and 3,497 from other districts.

One of each case had arrived from Rawal town, Potohar town, Taxila, and Rawalpindi Cantonment area among the new patients.

"Presently, only one confirmed patient is admitted to the city Bilal Hospital," the report said.

In addition, the report informed that 50 were quarantined, including 49 homes and one isolation. The report further said that 6,641,232 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. The report added that the positivity rate was recorded at 0.48 per cent during the last 24 hours while one patient was on double Oxygen support.