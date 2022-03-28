UrduPoint.com

Four New Corona Cases Reported In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Four new corona cases reported in RWP

Four more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,479 in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Four more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,479 in the district. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 42,982 from Rawalpindi and 3,497 from other districts.

One of each case had arrived from Rawal town, Potohar town, Taxila, and Rawalpindi Cantonment area among the new patients.

"Presently, only one confirmed patient is admitted to the city Bilal Hospital," the report said.

In addition, the report informed that 50 were quarantined, including 49 homes and one isolation. The report further said that 6,641,232 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. The report added that the positivity rate was recorded at 0.48 per cent during the last 24 hours while one patient was on double Oxygen support.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Taxila March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Guterres welcomes move for UN declaration to prote ..

Guterres welcomes move for UN declaration to protect civilians caught in urban c ..

11 minutes ago
 Oil Prices Down by Almost 6% Amid Expected Decreas ..

Oil Prices Down by Almost 6% Amid Expected Decrease in Chinese Demand

11 minutes ago
 Biden Unveils $5.8 Trillion Budget Request for 202 ..

Biden Unveils $5.8 Trillion Budget Request for 2023 - White House

11 minutes ago
 Pietersen and Boycott blast England set-up after W ..

Pietersen and Boycott blast England set-up after West Indies slump

11 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland records 1,275 confirmed Covid-19 ..

Chinese mainland records 1,275 confirmed Covid-19 cases

47 minutes ago
 BAP parts way with PTI govt in centre: Magsi

BAP parts way with PTI govt in centre: Magsi

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>