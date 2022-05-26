Four new coronavirus cases reported in Potohar town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as four more people tested positive for coronavirus in the Potohar town area, while no case had been reported from any other area of the district during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :As many as four more people tested positive for coronavirus in the Potohar town area, while no case had been reported from any other area of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Thursday, the total infected cases included 43,102 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts.

"Presently, 35 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties," the report added.

The report further said that 6,876,366 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. The district health authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 806 samples were collected, out of which 802 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent.