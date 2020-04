Four new coronavirus positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed corona virus cases were increased to 197 as four new local transmission cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here on Sunday, out of 197 confirmed corona virus cases, majority were of local transmission.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 197 confirmed cases, 115 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 79 patients are under treatment.