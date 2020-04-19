UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four New Coronavirus Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Four new coronavirus positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed corona virus cases were increased to 197 as four new local transmission cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here on Sunday, out of 197 confirmed corona virus cases, majority were of local transmission.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 197 confirmed cases, 115 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 79 patients are under treatment.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

15 minutes ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

30 minutes ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber assists private sector deal with COV ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage digitally celebrate ..

45 minutes ago

The &#039;10 million meals&#039; campaign compleme ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.