Four new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 305 as four new cases were reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 305 as four new cases were reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated by District Administration here on Monday, out of 305 confirmed coronavirus cases 188 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards and quarantine centers while four were succumbed to the virus till date.

As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 39, COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 70 were quarantined at homes.

The District Administration has established a control room at the office of Deputy Commissioner while COVID Rapid Response Teams (15) were working actively round the clock throughout the district and were fully equipped with PPE supplies.

� In district Hyderabad, as many as 2334 COVID-19 tests have so far been performed, out of which 305 were positive, 188 recovered and four patients had died, report said.

According to report, total 401 members of Tableeghi jamaat have been tracked and tested for COVID-19 in the district, of them 133 out of 154 positive cases were reported in Qasimabad.

Out of total 305 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, 167 were in taluka Qasimabad, 82 in taluka City, 46 in Latifabad and 6 in Hyderabad Rural, report stated.