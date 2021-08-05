Four new ministers take oath

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday administered the oath to four new ministers in the presence of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at Sindh Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday administered the oath to four new ministers in the presence of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at Sindh Governor House.

The ministers included Sajid Jokhio, Gianchand Israni, Zia Abbas and Jam Khan Shoro.

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on the occasion announced the appointment of the four new ministers on the recommendation of the Sindh Chief Minister.

Newly appointed Advisors to Sindh Chief Minister including Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Fayaz Butt and Rasool Bux Chandio were also present on the stage.

The Chief Secretary also announced the appointment of the new adivsors on the occasion.

While addressing to the oath taking ceremony, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail hoped that the newly inducted ministers in the Sindh cabinet would utilize all their capabilities for the supremacy of constitution, rule of law and good governance.

He said that the protection of the oath was a religious and national duty.

He also congratulated the newly sowrn in ministers.

On the occasion, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, provincial ministers and other high-level officials were also present.