UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four New Ministers, Two Advisors Inducted In Sindh Cabinet

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Four new ministers, two advisors inducted in Sindh cabinet

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet by inducting four new ministers and two advisors.

Now the number of ministers with new inductions will be 18. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in presence of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah administered oath to the newly appointed provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Bari Pitafi, Ikram Ullah Dharejo and Sohail Anwar Siyal in a simple ceremony held at the Governor House here Sunday.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, just after oath taking ceremony, announced that the Chief Minister has approved appointment of two advisors, Nisar Khuhro and Syed Aijaz Shah Shirazi.

The chief minister, after oath taking ceremony, congratulated the newly appointed provincial ministers and advisors.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Governor Bari Nasir Sunday Murad Ali Shah Cabinet

Recent Stories

GCAA affirms readiness of Emirati airports, nation ..

1 hour ago

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

3 hours ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

4 hours ago

UAE Space Agency highlights possibility of cultiva ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches smart applications to serve ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.