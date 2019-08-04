Four new ministers, two advisors inducted in Sindh cabinet

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet by inducting four new ministers and two advisors.

Now the number of ministers with new inductions will be 18. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in presence of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah administered oath to the newly appointed provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Bari Pitafi, Ikram Ullah Dharejo and Sohail Anwar Siyal in a simple ceremony held at the Governor House here Sunday.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, just after oath taking ceremony, announced that the Chief Minister has approved appointment of two advisors, Nisar Khuhro and Syed Aijaz Shah Shirazi.

The chief minister, after oath taking ceremony, congratulated the newly appointed provincial ministers and advisors.