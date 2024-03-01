Open Menu

Four New Sectors Added In Traffic Police, Strict Action Ordered Against Violators

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Four new sectors added in traffic police, strict action ordered against violators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Lahore Traffic Police has established four new sectors Mughalpura, Shalamar, Thokar Niaz Baig and Johar Town for improved traffic management, while additional personnel assigned for Defense Phase 5, 6, 7, 8, Bedian Road and Barki Road.

It was decided in a meeting of the department to discuss traffic management strategies, chaired by Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar, attended by SP Traffic Cantt Suhail Fazil, SP City Shahzad Khan and SP Malik Akram.

The meeting reviewed the overall traffic situation of the provincial capital and CTO ordered the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy towards traffic violations, targeting vehicles without licenses, helmets, wrong-way driving and those emitting smoke.

She also directed for strict action against underage drivers and motorcyclists and also underscored biometric attendance for traffic wardens and enhanced surveillance through CCTV cameras mandated for effective monitoring.

Crackdown also ordered against vehicles operating without fitness certificates.

