Four new tourist zones approves in KP

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved four new tourists' zones across the province for the promotion of the tourism industry in the country.

According to KP Tourism Department, it includes Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat and Chitral.

KP government believes that these Tourism Zones would not only serve to showcase tourism potential of the country and promote tourism but would also ensure the preservation of natural beauty, biodiversity, forests cover and promotion of eco-tourism at the newly established tourist resorts, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, the government has also approved the construction of five new roads which will be linked with tourist resorts.

On completion of these projects, it will boost tourism in these areas besides generating more revenue.