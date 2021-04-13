Four newly posted ACs assume charge

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Four newly posted Assistant Commissioners (ACs) in Peshawar formally assumed charge of their offices and started performing their duties.

The newly posted ACs included Islahuddin as AC Saddar, Sara Rehman AC City, Rizwana Dar AC Mathani and Ihtesham-ul-Haq as AC Shah Alam, said an official notification issued here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Habibullah along with Traffic Police conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Ghari Qamardin Chowk and arrested 12 persons for parking their handcarts on road.

The erection of encroachments on busy road was creating hardships for pedestrians and causing traffic jam.

The DC said that operation against encroachment will continue and those re-erecting encroachments would be sent to jail.