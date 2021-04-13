UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Newly Posted ACs Assume Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:13 PM

Four newly posted ACs assume charge

Four newly posted Assistant Commissioners (ACs) in Peshawar formally assumed charge of their offices and started performing their duties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Four newly posted Assistant Commissioners (ACs) in Peshawar formally assumed charge of their offices and started performing their duties.

The newly posted ACs included Islahuddin as AC Saddar, Sara Rehman AC City, Rizwana Dar AC Mathani and Ihtesham-ul-Haq as AC Shah Alam, said an official notification issued here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Habibullah along with Traffic Police conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Ghari Qamardin Chowk and arrested 12 persons for parking their handcarts on road.

The erection of encroachments on busy road was creating hardships for pedestrians and causing traffic jam.

The DC said that operation against encroachment will continue and those re-erecting encroachments would be sent to jail.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Jail Road Traffic Shah Alam Saddar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Public Library announces Ramadan timings

32 minutes ago

Biden, Putin Discuss Further Dialogue on Strategic ..

49 seconds ago

Biden Invites Putin to Hold Meeting in Third Count ..

53 seconds ago

Burkina ex-president Compaore to be tried for pred ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest Mufti Kifayat Ullah

4 minutes ago

Top French chef Yannick Alleno plots post-Covid re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.